Douglas W. Sacrison

Douglas Warren Sacrison, 88, of Fargo, ND and formerly Rochert, MN, died February 16, 2023, at St. Catherine’s South in Fargo, ND.

Douglas was born January 21, 1935, in Abercrombie, ND, to Sedrick and Evelyn (Hagen) Sacrison. He graduated from Moorhead High School in 1953. In 1955 he met the love of his life, Myrna Hervey, and they were married on May 5, 1956. Douglas enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, was transferred to Barksdale AFB in Louisiana and later to Homestead AFB in Florida the end of 1956. In 1957 Douglas and Myrna welcomed their first child, Debra. They eventually moved to north Moorhead and their family grew with the addition of 3 sons: twins Richard and Robert, and Duane. In 1971 the family moved to a farmstead near Felton, MN and then later to Rochert, MN after Douglas’s father passed away. In later years, health issues required Douglas and Myrna to move to Fargo, and they resided together at Edgewood Vista from April 2021 until present day.

Douglas worked for the Air National Guard for 36 years and was a master sergeant. He worked as a jet engine mechanic at Hector International Airport in Fargo, retiring in 1991. He was an avid vintage auto collector, a member of the RRV Horseless Carriage Club and a tireless workaholic who enjoyed keeping himself busy.

Douglas is survived by his wife, Myrna; daughter, Debra Anderson; sons, Richard (Toni), Robert (Gloria) and Duane (Giselle); brother, Ronald “Bud” Sacrison; grandchildren, Heather Anderson, Matthew Anderson, Daniel Sacrison, Joshua Sacrison, Tanya Lee and Ariel Lee; great grandchildren, Jaxon and Hailey Anderson and Farelle Lee and several extended relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial service: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:30 P.M., with visitation for one hour before the service, at Wright Funeral Home, Moorhead. Livestream of service, video tribute and online guestbook at www.wrightfuneral.com.