May 24, 1940 - Aug. 16, 2023

PERHAM, Minn. - DuWayne “Duke” James Turnbull, 83, Frazee, Minn., died Wednesday, Aug. 16, in Perham Living Nursing Home.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, at the Turnbull residence at 403 S. Lake St. in Frazee. A time of gathering will be from 9-10 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., Monday, Aug. 21, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Frazee. Inurnment will be in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery.

Arrangements by Furey Funeral Home.