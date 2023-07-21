Edlin Deloris Olsen (Rikhus) passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, at Oak Crossing Nursing Home on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Edlin passed away after a long, courageous battle from complications of a stroke in 2014.

Edlin was born in Ulen, MN, on April 11, 1928. She was baptized, confirmed, and married at Atlanta Lutheran Church, near her family farm in Atlanta Township. Edlin graduated from Ulen High School in 1946. After graduation, Edlin pursued her dreams attending the Minnesota Business School in Minneapolis. There she received a degree in Switchboard Operation. She worked at various switchboard jobs-one of her favorites was The Private Jewish Club, which she was extremely proud of. Moving to Detroit Lakes, she would work in the Greystone Hotel, the Park Hotel, and the Svardes Club serving fine dining meals, which she always was very proud of and enjoyed.

She would visit her sister, Marge, in Truman, MN, while helping her care for her newborn twins. During that time a good-looking grocery delivery boy would deliver groceries to her sister’s home. Eventually, that boy would become her husband. Edlin was united in marriage on June 28, 1952, to Marvin (Tory) Olsen. The couple was blessed with 4 children.

Edlin lived a life filled with many blessings. She was a devoted wife and mother, she would often say “All I ever wanted was a family”, she LOVED taking care of her family, baking, cleaning, and her favorite-washing windows. Her nickname was “MRS. CLEAN.”

Edlin and her husband, Tory, lived in Lake Park, MN for 52 years. During that time, they owned Ulen Electric, Tip Top Station, Fashion Cleaners, where she was actively involved, pressing and altering clothes, and lastly, Bec-Lin Foods, a Lefse factory in Lake Park well known for its Aunt Julia’s Lefse and Potato Klub.

Edlin was an active member of Lake Park Lutheran Church where she participated in many different roles in the church.

Her contribution to the community she was the most proud of was developing and promoting the original Pumpkin Fest in Lake Park. She was an active charter member of the Lake Park Garden Club for over 50 years. Gardening was one of Edlin’s most rewarding and favorite passions.

Edlin was an active member of the Oak Crossing Nursing Home Family Council. She was instrumental in developing the Party in the Park Fundraiser, which was awarded for its contributions to the Oak Crossing Nursing Home. She treasured her friendships with all the members of the family council.

Edlin’s children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her greatest joy. She spent many hours attending sporting events, band concerts and any activities they participated in.

She will be fondly remembered for her holiday and birthday party planning. Christmas always had a special place in her heart. She will be remembered for her cooking, baking and Christmas tree decorating. She is best known for her banana bread and cookies for all to have. Edlin will be remembered for her remarkable yard and her flowers.

Edlin was blessed with a bountiful life and a deep faith in the Lord. Her life included many adventures, memories, and several cherished friendships.

Edlin is survived by her children, Mary Beth Okeson (Donald), Tim Olsen (LouAnn), Mark Olsen (Penny), Marvel Mickelson (Jon); her grandchildren, Tabitha (Tim), Tyler, Cody, Kali, Joshua and Jonas; three great-grandchildren, Kendra, Mati and Logan; a sister, Marna Bellefeuille, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lake Park Betterment Committee, Lake Park Garden Club or Oak Crossing Family Council.

The family would like to thank all the caregivers at Oak Crossing Nursing Center for their compassion and wonderful care for Mom, and the family and friends who supported us through this journey. We are deeply grateful.

The funeral service will be held at Lake Park Lutheran Church on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at 11:00 A.M., with visitation from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. Video tribute and online guestbook at www.wrightfuneral.com.