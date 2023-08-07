Elaine E. Drake

On Sunday, July 30, 2023, Elaine Evelyn Drake, Bismarck, ND, formerly of Detroit Lakes, MN, went to her heavenly home surrounded by family at the age of 90.

Elaine was born on May 6, 1933, in Detroit Lakes, to Conrad “Connie” and Evlyn (Engum) Kershner. Elaine would meet the love of her life, Allen Drake, in the 9th grade and from that day forward, they were inseparable. She graduated from Detroit Lakes High School in 1951.

They were married on December 7, 1954, and were blessed with three children. They raised their family in Detroit Lakes and owned several businesses: Elaine’s Sandwich Hut, South Shores Resort, DLTV & Appliance and Voltage Video. Elaine was also a realtor for many years.

Elaine enjoyed racing snowmobiles, attending field trials with their dog, “Beau” and fishing! If the walleyes were biting, she and Al were out on Big Detroit Lake or at their cabin on Lake Pipette in Ontario fishing. They loved to travel and visited many places, although her favorite was Machu Picchu in Peru. After they retired, they spent their winters in Rockport, TX and summers in Detroit Lakes at Forest Hills RV Resort. She loved to sew, bake and play cards and was extremely surprised by the turnout at Forest Hills for her 90th birthday party in May.

Elaine had many friends who called her “Lainie”. She loved life, she loved her family, and will be remembered for the beautiful, highly detailed Christmas socks she made for each one.

Elaine is survived by her daughter, Dee (Duane) Stanley, Bismarck; sons, Dana Drake, Klamath Falls, OR, and Danil Drake, Rockport, TX; and 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Allen; her parents, Connie & Evlyn; and her brothers, Dan and David.

A “Celebration of Elaine’s Life” will be held on Sunday, August 13, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. in the Community Room at Forest Hills Resort, 22931 185th St, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501.