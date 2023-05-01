Elaine Oelfke

Elaine Bertha (Glander) Oelfke, 92, passed away in the early morning hours of Saturday, April 29, 2023, with her family at her side.

Elaine, daughter of the late William and Bertha (Tobeck) Glander was born on February 18, 1931, in Toad Lake Township. She attended country school and went on to marry William Oelfke on November 10, 1952. Together they raised six children. Elaine was baptized and confirmed in the Christian faith and was a longtime and active member of Mt. Olive Lutheran Church. She loved playing cards and scrabble, fishing and deer hunting, and no one ever left her house hungry! She will forever be remembered for her donuts, cinnamon rolls, creamed rice and many other “zerts”. One of her greatest pleasures was visits from her grandchildren.

Elaine is survived by her three sons: Larry (Karen), Daniel (Aimie Erickson), both Frazee, Arlin, Detroit Lakes; three daughters: Diane (the late John) King, Frazee, Nancy (Tony) Stenger and Jane (Patrick) Gerdes, both Detroit Lakes. She also leaves 20 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; a brother, Duane Glander, brother-in-law, Norman Quittschreiber and sister-in-law, Shirley Glander

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, still-born son, Steven, and grandson, Joshua Oelfke.

Visitation for Elaine will be Monday, May 1, 2023 from 5-7 PM at FUREY FUNERAL HOME prayer service at 7 PM. Visitation continues Tuesday, May 2, at 10 AM at TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH Detroit Lakes, MN. The funeral service will be held at 11 AM with Pastor Johnathan Schnose officiating. Final rest will be in Mt. Olive Lutheran Cemetery, rural Detroit Lakes.

The family wishes to thank the staff of The Cottage as well as Hospice of the Red River Valley for their kind and compassionate care of Elaine. Furey Funeral Home is serving the family. www.FureyFH.com