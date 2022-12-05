Ella “Ellie” Beck

Ella Marie Beck, age 72, died on December 2, 2022, at her home in Olathe, Kansas.

Ella “Ellie” Pearson was born on October 24, 1950, to Merwin and June Pearson in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota.

After graduation from Frazee High School in 1968, she moved to Alameda, California, where she met Michael Beck. They were married on July 10, 1970, at the First Baptist Old Stone Church in Detroit Lakes, MN. They moved to Oakland, California, while Mike finished his tour of duty with the US Navy. Ella worked as an account/controller for a vending company.

Upon Mike’s discharge from the US Navy they moved to Olathe, Kansas.

Ella worked as a waitress, childcare provider, homemaker assistant, caregiver at a group home and at several factories. She most enjoyed taking care of and “loving on” her three boys Tony, Nick and Jake. Ella was a talented seamstress and sewed many clothes, crafts and costumes.

Her home was always open to others. She was there to listen to and share their concerns and accomplishments. She delighted in her boys and grandchildren and took interest in their activities and friends.

Preceding Ella in death were her parents Merwin and June Pearson; Ella is survived by her husband Michael Beck; Sons Tony, Nick (Ashlie), and Jake (Andrea); Grandchildren Gabbie, Seth, Ellie, Brooke, Izzy and Huxly; sister Violet Pearson; brother Paul Pearson; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation/celebration of life will be held Saturday December 10th at West Kjos Funeral Home Detroit Lakes, MN from 9:30-11:30am. Burial will be Saturday, December 10th, at noon at Chilton Cemetery Frazee, MN.