Emma Gravalin, 98, of Park Rapids, formally of Detroit Lakes, died on Tuesday, August 15th, 2023 in Park Rapids, MN surrounded by her children and grandchildren.

Emma Lorraine was born on March 2, 1925, the daughter of Norwegian immigrants Otto and Emma (Olson- Baekkeli) Wangsness in Fargo, North Dakota. She grew up in the Fargo Moorhead area and attended Moorhead High School, graduating in 1942.

She married Harold L. Gravalin on May 15th, 1945. They lived in Moorhead, Minnesota. They retired to their lake home on Big Twin Lake, Frazee MN and then moved to Detroit Lakes. She held many part time positions over the years, but the one that stuck and never retired from was being a mother to her six children.

Emma was an avid sports fan, especially supporting the Moorhead High “Spuds”, always being her children’s number one fan. She continued to follow the Spuds faithfully for the remainder of her life. Emma also enjoyed fishing and playing cards and bingo. Up until a week before her death, she played two rounds of her favorite game, pinochle, and continued to keep her status as champion of the game. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren were her pride and joy.

She was preceded in death by her husband Harold, her son Alan (Pebbles), daughter Emily and an infant grandson, Blaine.

Emma will be remembered by her surviving children: Tom (Linda) Fosston, MN, Bruce, Nevis, MN, Jim (Mary) Perham, MN, Ann (Chuck) Schwede, Frazee, MN and daughter in law, Nicola Gravalin, Moorhead, MN. Emma is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. Emma had several nieces and nephews.

Memorials should be given to Hospice of the Red River Valley in memory of Emma Gravalin.

Visitation: 10AM- 11AM. Sunday, August 27, 2023, at West-Kjos Funeral Home, Detroit Lakes, MN.

Memorial Service: 11AM Sunday, August 27, 2023, at West-Kjos Funeral Home

Burial: 12:30PM, Sunday August 27, 2023, at Oak Grave Cemetery, Detroit Lakes, MN.