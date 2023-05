Sept. 24, 1945 - May 20, 2023

FARGO, N.D. - Francis “Frank” E. Gillespie, 77, Detroit Lakes, Minn., died Saturday, May 20, in Veteran’s Hospital.

Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m., followed by a funeral at 10:30 a.m., Friday, May 26, at Anderson Funeral Home in Alexandria, Minn. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Eagle’s Healing Nest.

