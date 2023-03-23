Gary Pudwill

Gary Michael Pudwill, 68, of Detroit Lakes, MN, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 in Bismarck, ND.

Gary was born in Detroit Lakes on September 18, 1954, a son of the late Henry “Spitz” and Delerine “Del” (Teiken) Pudwill. He attended schools in Ogema and Waubun and was a 1972 graduate of Waubun High School. Gary went on to attend college at Bemidji State and Moorhead State Colleges graduating as a CPA. Gary married Terri (Downey) on July 8, 1978 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, and together, they raised three sons.

Gary began his career in Bismarck, ND where he worked for three years for the North Dakota Department of Revenue. In 1986, the family moved to the Chicagoland area, and Gary took a position with the Minnesota Department of Revenue, retiring in 2015.

In 2017, Gary and Terri fulfilled their dream of returning to Detroit Lakes, where he had been pontooning and enjoying sunrises ever since.

Gary never met a person who didn’t love him. He had a “gift of gab” that served him well throughout his life and career. Gary enjoyed playing cards, telling stories, and above all else, making people laugh until their cheeks hurt! His greatest love, however, was for his family and he never missed an opportunity to brag about his kids and grandkids. He will be sadly missed and forever remembered by all who knew him.

Gary leaves “his bride” of nearly 45 years, Terri; his sons: Casey (Josey), Dustin (Jennifer) and Cody (Lori) Pudwill all of Bartlett, IL; his dear grandchildren: Dylan, Ryan, Faith, Max, Brandon, Anthony and Joey; his siblings: Wayne (Linda) Pudwill of Detroit Lakes, MN, Randi (Lauri) Pudwill of Lino Lakes, MN, Deb (Rick) Pavek of Waubun, MN, Jeff (Ray Laguna) Pudwill of Phoenix, AZ and Dede (Don) Whalen of Fridley, MN. Gary also leaves a sister-in-law, Cheryl (Malcolm LeFever) Downey of Burnsville, MN as well as many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, his in-laws Duane and Dee Downey, and his faithful four-legged companion, Dewey.

The visitation for Gary will be held Monday, March 27, 2023 from 5 to 7 PM at DAVID-DONEHOWER FUNERAL HOME (609 US HWY 10 E., Detroit Lakes, MN 56501) with prayer service at 6:30 PM. Visitation continues on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 12 noon at HOLY ROSARY CATHOLIC CHURCH (1043 Lake Avenue, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501). A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 1 PM with Fr. Chuck Huck presiding. The funeral Mass will be livestreamed and can be seen at HolyRosaryCC.org. Final rest for Gary will be private.

For those wishing, memorials are appreciated to Lakes Area Young Life, P.O. Box 970, Detroit Lakes, MN 56502 or at giving.younglife.org.

