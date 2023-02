Dec. 27, 1941 - Feb. 9, 2023

DELANO, Minn. - Gloria “Jean” Kraft, 81, Delano, formerly Waubun, Minn., died Thursday, Feb. 9, in her home.

A celebration of life will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at her home at 254 Kings Pointe Drive in Delano. A funeral Mass will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Waubun. A lunch will follow. Inurnment will be at a later date in Fargo (N.D.) National Cemetery.

Arrangements by Anderson Family Funeral Home.