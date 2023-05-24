Gloria M. Halgunseth, 90, of Moorhead, MN and Sun City, AZ passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Eventide Senior Living, Moorhead.

Gloria May Simonson was born February 26, 1932, to Andrew and Cecil (Anderson) Simonson in Breckenridge, MN. She grew up in Wahpeton, ND and graduated from Wahpeton High School.

On November 21, 1949, she married Robert “Bob” Halgunseth and they made their home in Abercrombie, ND until 1959 when they moved to Moorhead. Gloria worked as a bookkeeper at St. Ansgar’s Hospital in Moorhead while Bob worked as a truck driver. Together they raised five children.

Following retirement they wintered in Arizona for a year, and soon after bought at home in Sun City and began to “summer” in Minnesota. Gloria loved to golf as well as spend time with family at the lake in the summers.

Gloria is survived by her children, Nancy (Jeff) Hanson, Walker, MN, Richard (Della) Halgunseth, Hunstville, AL, Lori (Jim) Lippert, Ramsey, MN, and Robert Halgunseth Jr., Moorhead; 10 grandchildren; great-grandchildren; sisters, Darlene, Mary, and Catherine.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Jeff Halgunseth; siblings, Millie, Ken, Don, Carol and Roy.

A memorial service will be held Monday, June 5, 2023, at 2:00 PM with a visitation one hour before the service at Wright Funeral Home, Moorhead, MN.

Burial will be in Emmanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery, Abercrombie, ND following the service.

