Gordon A. Stich

Gordon Alden Stich, age 86, passed away on Monday, March 13 at his home in Audubon, MN. He attended school in Lake Park and enlisted in the Army upon graduation. Upon his Honorable Discharge, he returned to Moorhead and met the love of his life, Mavis. They were married 64 years and had four children together: Roxanne (Randy) Thompson, Dwayne (Julie), Rhonda, and Darren (Cathy).

He served in the North Dakota Air National Guard Happy Hooligans for 24 years and retired at the rank of Master Sergeant. Gordy was a law enforcement officer on the Moorhead Police Department for 22 years and retired as Chief of Police in Audubon. He was active on the Audubon Volunteer Fire Department and ran a successful painting business known as G&M Painting. While living in Moorhead, Gordon and Mavis had a lake cabin on Little Cormorant Lake which is south of Audubon. They subsequently bought a new property down the same beach and built a new home where they resided for over 20 years. After becoming empty nesters, they moved to a farmstead property 3 miles from their lake home. They had horses and dogs. Gordy loved feeding and watching the birds out of his numerous feeders and enjoyed fishing in Canada and hunting deer on his shared property near Twin Valley.

Gordy was active and held leadership positions in numerous organizations including Knights of Columbus, The American Legion, and the Cormorant Lake Sportsman Club. Gordy enjoyed watching football and was a lifelong member of St. Francis Xavier Church in Lake Park.

Gordy is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Blanche; brothers, Clarence Jr, and Larry.

He is survived by his wife, Mavis, four children: Roxanne (Randy) Thompson, Dwayne (Julie), Rhonda, and Darren (Cathy), nine grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Vigil: 7 PM, Sunday, March 19, 2023 at David-Donehower Funeral Home, Detroit Lakes, MN with Father Bob LaPlante to officiate. Visitation to take place one hour prior.

Mass of Christian Burial: 11 AM, Monday, March 20, 2023 at St. Francis Xavier Church, Lake Park, MN with Father Bob LaPlante to officiate. Visitation to take place one hour prior.

Burial will be held at a later date.