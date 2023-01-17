July 31, 1959 - Jan. 15, 2023

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. - Greg Pavek, 63, Waubun, Minn., died Sunday, Jan. 15, in Pelican Landing.

Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m., with a prayer service at 4:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 22, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Mahnomen, Minn. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m., Monday, Jan. 23, at the church. Military honors will be provided. A lunch will be Monday at the church.

Arrangements by Anderson Family Funeral Home.