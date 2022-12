Aug. 3, 1946 - Dec. 26, 2022

FARGO, N.D. - Harvey Klever, 76, Henning, Minn., died Monday, Dec. 26, in Sanford Medical Center.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 3, at Belmont-Karvonen Funeral Home in Henning. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 4, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Henning. Interment will be in the church cemetery.

Arrangements by Karvonen Funeral Home.