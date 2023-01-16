Henry L. “Hank” Arnold

Henry Louis “Hank” Arnold, age 86, passed away January 14, 2023, at his home in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, under the care of Hospice of the Red River Valley. Hank was born May 2, 1936, in McDonald County, Missouri, the son of Louis and Dorothy (Krueger) Arnold. He grew up in Pea Ridge Arkansas and Arizona before moving to California. Hank proudly served his country in the U.S. Army receiving his honorable discharge in 1954. He moved to Frazee in 1962, working for the lumberyard and later the turkey farm. In 1978, he was united in marriage to Joyce Wacker. They made their home in Detroit Lakes. Hank worked for the city of Detroit Lakes as tree timer. After retirement, he volunteered as a driver with Becker County. Hank enjoyed visiting with neighbors and photography.

He is survived by his son: Calvin (Candy) Arnold; daughter: Carla Brown; sisters: Leona Smith and Bea Bixler; grandchildren and great grandchildren. Hank was preceded in death by his parents: Louis and Dorothy; wife; Joyce Arnold; brother: Ernest and Olen Arnold.

Funeral Service will be held 11:00 am, Friday, January 20, 2023, at Furey Funeral Home in Frazee, MN. Interment will be held in the spring at Toad Lake Cemetery. www.FureyFH.com