June 27, 1935 - March 14, 2023

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. - James A. Thomas, 87, Detroit Lakes, Minn., died Tuesday, March 14, in Pelican Landing Assisted Living.

Visitation will be from from 5-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 6 p.m., Tuesday, April 4, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Detroit Lakes. Mass of Christian Burial will be noon Wednesday, April 5, at the church. A lunch will follow. Interment will be in the church cemetery.

Arrangements by Korsmo Funeral and Cremation Service.