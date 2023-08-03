James “Jim” Joseph Zayic, age 85, of Frazee, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at the Frazee Care Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 am on Friday, August 11, 2023, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Frazee, with a visitation an hour prior. Jim was born on February 21, 1938, to Joseph and Florence (Wozniak) Zayic in Perham, Minnesota. graduated from Waubun High School in 1956, and soon after moved to Los Angeles, California. He enlisted in the United States Navy in 1958, and would serve honorably as an engine and hydraulic mechanic, working on aircraft, until his discharge in 1962. Jim then attended junior college at East Los Angeles College. Afterwards, he went to work refurbishing the Queen Mary. Jim was united in marriage to Patricia Hohman in September of 1973. The couple moved to Callaway, Minnesota around 1978 and eventually settled in Frazee. Jim started his own business, DL Motors, and worked there for 35 years, until he retired and sold the business. Jim enjoyed woodworking and a little deer hunting. He also liked hobby farming. But his passion was building his home and working on it. He was a devoted Catholic and member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He is preceded in death by his wife, Patricia; his parents, Joseph and Florence; and two sisters, Janice Tennison, and Rosemary Meyer. He is survived by a sister, Karen Hohman-Vobora of Spokane, WA; and his many nieces, nephews, and cousins.