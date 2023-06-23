Jean Rolle

Jean Darlene Rolle (Tucker) died on February 21, 2023, at the Viking Manor Nursing Home in Ulen, MN. She was 89 years old.

Jean was born on October 11, 1933, in Downer MN. She graduated from Ulen High School in 1951, earned her BS from Luther College in 1955, and her MA in Speech & Language Pathology from St. Cloud State University in 1977.

Jean married Victor J. Rolle on January 1, 1956. He served in the US Air Force during the Korean Conflict and had been stationed in Japan. After marrying Victor, Jean taught high school English and Speech for ten years in several Minnesota school districts: Ulen, Menahga, Richfield, Dassel, and Howard Lake. The couple ultimately settled in St. Cloud where she worked for 26 years as a speech & language pathologist. In 1978 Jean was named Teacher of the Year for St. Cloud Public Schools. That same year she became one of ten Minnesota Honor Roll Teachers, in addition to serving as the president of the St. Cloud Teachers Association.

Jean retired from teaching in 1990 after 35 years. After Victor retired from Norwest Bank/Wells Fargo in 1993, they moved to their home on Ravenswood Beach, Lake Melissa, in Detroit Lakes. In retirement, Jean devoted her life to serving others at church and in education. She had a passion for Global Health Ministries and encouraged others to participate by making birthing kits, hospice/aids kits, and rolled bandages. She loved to read, quilt, and travel. Jean was active in Women of the ELCA, Naomi Circle, First Lutheran Quilters, Shoreham Memorial Chapel, and Delta Kappa Gamma Society International. She served as Minnesota State President of DKG from 1993-1995.

Jean is survived by her husband of 67 years, Victor Rolle; her children, Jonathan P. Rolle (Linda), and Elizabeth Peloquin (James); grandchildren, Jonathan V. Rolle, Abigail Peloquin, and Claire Peloquin, and many nieces and nephews whom she loved as her own. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Vera (Koski) Tucker, and her sister Thelma (Tucker) Hansen.

A service and reception is scheduled for July 3, 2023 at 11:00 AM at David Donehower Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service and the burial will take place at Bethlehem Lutheran Cemetery in Ulen, MN at 2:00 PM. Memorials preferred to First Lutheran Church, Shoreham Chapel, and Global Health Ministries.

Jean devoted her life to serving others as a teacher, volunteer, and servant to her loving God. Her friends and family remember her as a devoted friend, a loving mother, grandmother, and aunt who gave her love unconditionally with understanding, forgiveness, and grace. “Well done, good and faithful servant!” (Matthew 25:23).

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at the Viking Manor Nursing Home in Ulen, MN, for loving and caring for Jean so graciously.