Jeanette Anderson, 68 of Detroit Lakes, MN, passed away under Hospice care on Wednesday, March 8 at Diamond Willow Assisted Living in the loving company of her family. A Memorial Service for Jeanette will be held on Friday, March 17 at David Donehower Funeral Home at 11am, with Visitation one hour prior and a light lunch to follow. She will be laid to rest at Lund Lutheran Cemetery later this spring.

Jeanette was born Jeanette Lynn Varholdt on October 16, in Omaha, NE. She grew up in MN graduating from high school in Robbinsdale, MN. Jeanette met the love of her life Calvin Anderson in Las Vegas, NV and married on June 8, 1988. Jeanette and Calvin were business owners of Lock & Key companies in Williamston, SC, Atlanta, GA and a small machine shop in Las Vegas, NV. Jeanette and Calvin moved to Detroit Lakes, MN in 2010 to make their final residency. Jeanette worked for Lakes Inn, Detroit Lakes, MN cleaning rooms and doing laundry prior to a cancer diagnosis in May of 2022. Jeanette fought a tough battle and was declared cancer free in February of 2023. Jeanette suffered several small strokes recently that she was unable to come back from. She passed under the care of Hospice and the wonderful staff and residents at Diamond Willow Assisted Living Center in Detroit Lakes, MN.

Jeanette enjoyed many activities over the years including riding horse and motorcycle. She also was a member of the Indian Riders Southern Nevada Motorcycle Club in Las Vegas, NV which she enjoyed spending time with close friends. In her free time, she enjoyed constructing puzzles, working on crosswords, and reading. She had a love for all animals, especially horses and her dog Tito. She had an adventurous side, whether camping at Lake Mead, taking on the shores of Lake Superior and living on the road traveling through Alaska. She loved being around her grandchildren and great grandchildren whether in person or video chatting. She was known for being an outspoken woman that wasn’t afraid to say what she thought even if it offended anyone. She was very close to her brother Glenn until his passing and her cousins when younger. There are many fun stories of their adventures that have been spoken of and so many others that may never surface.

Jeanette will be remembered and missed by her parents Lloyd and Betty Varholdt, Detroit Lakes, MN; daughter Amy (Scott) Kiehl of Fargo, ND; son Robert Millner of Las Vegas, NV; five grandchildren, Amanda Stone of Silverton, OR, Caden Kiehl of Fargo, ND, Dustin Kiehl of Fargo, ND, Angelina Millner of Cleveland, OH and Robert Millner of Cleveland, OH; and two great grandchildren Michael Frazee of Silverton, OR and Jaylin King of Cleveland, OH.

She was preceded in death by her husband Calvin Anderson; brother Glenn Varholdt; grandparents Ed & Ruby Braseth and Albert and Josephine Varholdt.