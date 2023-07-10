Jeanette Bruhn

Jeanette C. Bruhn, 102, Vergas, MN, died July 5, 2023 at Oak Crossing in Detroit Lakes, MN under the care of Hospice of the Red River Valley. Graveside services will be 11:30 am, Thursday, July 13, 2023 at the Vergas Village Cemetery. There will be a visitation 10:00 - 11:45 am Thursday, July 13 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Vergas.

Jeanette Corrine Bruhn was born July 21, 1921 in Sioux City, IA to Carl and Esther (Olson) Anderson. Her mother died shortly after her birth and her dad married Edna Olson, who helped raise her. Jeanette is a 1939 graduate of Sioux City Central High School and a 1943 graduate of Briarcliff College where she earned a BA Degree in English. She later earned her Masters Degree from Moorhead State College.

After graduating from Briarcliff, she joined the war effort by enlisting in the U. S. Marine Corps. She was honorably discharged in 1945. Following her military service, she was employed at the University of Minnesota and at Augsburg College. While at the U of M, she met Elmer Bruhn and the two were married in 1948 in Sioux City, IA. Following their marriage, they made their home in Vergas, MN where Jeanette taught in the Frazee-Vergas School System, retiring in 1983. She was a well known and respected Speech and English teacher. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, the Vergas City Council and the Vergas Village Cemetery Assn. Board. She was a collector of many things including antique dishes, coins and stamps. She was very fond of cars and loved keeping abreast of current events and politics. She also enjoyed the occasional trip to the casino. Jeanette was a very loving Mother and Grandmother. She spent her last year at Oak Crossing in Detroit Lakes where she received fantastic care.

Survivors include her children: Tom and John (Jolene) of Vergas, Jean (Joe) Evans and Paul (Carmen) of Detroit Lakes, 10 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death be her husband, Elmer, her parents, Carl and Esther and her step-mother, Edna. Arrangements have been entrusted to David-Donehower Funeral Home.