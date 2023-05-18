Joan Henderson

Joan Virginia Henderson

June 19, 1941-February 3, 2023

Joan entered the gates of heaven to a grand celebration from all the special family and friends waiting for her. She will be missed greatly, but we know she is happy and pain-free at last.

Joan married Bernard “Fibber” Henderson on May 20, 1961 in Underwood, MN. After living in several places, Fibber’s job brought their family to Audubon in the fall of 1971 where they currently reside. Joan was a devoted mother who never missed a game, program or an event. She welcomed all her children’s friends into her home and became a second mother to many. When the grandchildren arrived, her kindness and generosity grew tenfold to include them. They will remember her as the cardplaying, fish frying, casino loving grandma.

Joan leaves behind her husband, Fibber, her constant companion for the last 63 years, her son Scott (Carol) Henderson of Chico, CA; her daughter Susan (Kevin) Sluss of Wheatland, Wyoming; her daughter Shari (Jeff) Brown of Wheatland, Wyoming; four grandsons, Coan Price, Jamison Brown, Gage Brown, and Corey Henderson; three granddaughters, Amy Sluss, Adriene Henderson, and Ashley (Spencer) Teerlink; and one great-grandson, Graham Teerlink; her four siblings, Audrey Larson, Lois Bjorgaard, Gerry Heald and Gene Heald; and her three sister-in laws, Joyce Heald, Leat Mohs and Joyce Lee.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to First Lutheran Church of Audubon’s WINGS program, an after-school program for kids, Hospice of the Red River Valley, or the Sunday School at First Lutheran Church Audubon.

There will be a celebration of Joan’s life on June 3, 2023 at First Lutheran Church in Audubon from 1-3 p.m.