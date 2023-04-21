Joan Marotzke

Joan (Lia) Marotzke, age 85, passed away peacefully on December 7, 2022 surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She was a kind soul and an incredibly good person and will be sorely missed by all. Joan was born July 10, 1937 in Detroit Lakes, MN to Iver and Lucille Lia. She graduated from DLHS in 1955 and from NDSU with a degree in Home Economics. She taught school in Kennedy, MN and Grand Forks, ND before moving back to DL. Joan loved to spend time with family and friends and was known to never miss a garage sale or antique shop. She was involved in retail sales in Detroit Lakes for many years, where she owned the Green Apple and Moose & Granny’s retail stores and worked at other DL area stores. (Norby’s, Elks, Floral Impressions). She was a lifelong member of First Lutheran Church in Detroit Lakes and a member of the Damien Society. Joan is survived by her partner of many years, Don Getz, brother, Andy (Sandy), sisters, Betty Lou, Donna (Don), and Kay Ann (Andrew), daughter Dana (Ray), and sons Matthew, and Eric (Angela), and grandchildren Matthew, Savannah, Indy, Emily, Amber, & Mecenha. Preceded in death by parents Iver and Lucille Lia.

A Celebration of Life will be held May 2, 2023 at 11:00 am at First Lutheran Church in Detroit Lakes. Arrangements have been entrusted to West-Kjos Funeral Home of Detroit Lakes, MN.