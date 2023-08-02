Jodi Ahles

Jodi Lynn (Gomall) Ahles, 50, Detroit Lakes, passed away on Sunday, July 30, 2023 at Sanford Medical Center-Fargo, following a courageous battle with cancer. Her family was at her side.

Jodi was born in Detroit Lakes on May 5, 1973, a daughter of Bill and Kathy (Benson) Gomall. She was raised in Waubun and attended Trinity Lutheran Church with her family. Jodi went to school in Waubun, graduating in 1991. She would go on to graduate from Bemidji State University in 1993 with an AAS in Business Management.

Jodi married Paul Ahles in 1994, and they welcomed their daughter Kaitlyn in 2002. Jodi was a familiar face throughout her career at numerous financial institutions. She began her career at First National Bank, and went on to hold positions at Wells Fargo and Bell Bank before settling at Dougherty & Co., now Colliers.

She was an avid and dedicated member of the community, serving on the St. Mary’s Hospital Advisory Board; Kiwanis, in which she served as President; and the Detroit Lakes Chamber of Commerce. Near and dear to Jodi was Special Olympics and Day of Caring, organizations that she supported for many years. In recent years, the family made their church home at St. Peter’s-Audubon. She will be sadly missed.

Jodi leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of nearly 30 years, Paul, their daughter, Kaitlyn, both of Detroit Lakes, her maternal grandmother, Madeline Benson and her parents, Bill and Kathy Gomall, all of Waubun. She leaves her sisters: Karen (Ryan) Groth and Margo (Matt) Jensen, all of Ogema, her mother-in-law, Mary Ahles, of Waubun and her in-laws’: Steve (Sue) Ahles of W. Salem, WI, Sandra (Bob) Kuhn of Farmington Hills, MI and Tom (Allison) Ahles of Nashville, TN. She also leaves nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, cousins, many relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents: Jerome Benson, Walter and Minna Gomall, and her father-in-law, Ervin Ahles.

Evening visitation for Jodi will be Monday, August 7, 2023 from 5 to 7 PM at DAVID-DONEHOWER FUNERAL HOME (609 US HWY 10 E., Detroit Lakes, MN 56501.) A prayer service will close out the evening at 7 PM.

Visitation continues Tuesday, August 8, 2023 from 10 to 10:45 AM at ST. PETER’S LUTHERAN CHURCH (19747 Co Hwy 6, Audubon, MN 56511). A funeral service will follow at 11 AM with Pastor Michael Schendel officiating. Final rest will be in St. Ann’s Catholic Cemetery, Waubun.

For those wishing, memorials in Jodi’s memory may be made to Special Olympics or to the Detroit Lakes Kiwanis Club.

The family sends special thanks to the nursing staff at Sanford for their compassionate care of Jodi. Their kindness will never be forgotten.