John Neuner

John Richard Neuner, 81, Park Rapids, formerly of Detroit Lakes, MN, died Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Diamond Willow of Park Rapids, following a period of declining health.

John was born in Detroit Lakes on October 31, 1941, a son of the late Richard and Florence (Mondry) Neuner. He attended local schools and was lifelong resident of the area. John married Patricia (Vadnais) on June 20, 1964, and together, they raised two sons. John was a longtime purchasing manager for Snappy’s, retiring after over 40 years of service. John was a longtime member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and loved spending time on the family land with family and friends. He will be sadly missed.

John is survived by his sons: Anthony “Tony” (Michelle) Neuner of Johnston, RI and Lonnie Neuner of Lake Park, MN. He also leaves a grandson, Kaden Neuner and a sister, Doreen (Tom) Johnson.

John was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife, Patricia as well as a brother, Robert Neuner.

Visitation for John will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 10 AM at the DAVID-DONEHOWER FUNERAL HOME (609 US HWY 10 E., Detroit Lakes, MN 56501). A funeral service will follow in the funeral home at 11 AM with Deacon Gary Hager officiating. Final rest will be in Holy Rosary Cemetery.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Diamond Willow-Park Rapids for their kind and compassionate care of John.

Arrangements have been entrusted to David-Donehower Funeral Home.