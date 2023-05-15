John E. Tong (73) has gone to meet his maker, his Lord Jesus Christ, on December 4, 2022 at his home in Lake Havasu City, AZ. John was born to Erwin and Elvera Tong on June 20, 1949, in Detroit Lakes, MN. After moving from the farm into Detroit Lakes he became a paper boy for the Fargo Forum as a teenager and won a trip to Italy that piqued his desire to have a career in the newspaper business. After graduation from the Detroit Lakes High School he moved to Seattle and worked for the Seattle Times for many years. He always considered himself “a paper boy” even as a manager. John earned his Associates of Applied Science degree from Seattle Central Community College in 1975 and his General Business Management degree from Bellevue Community College in 1996. He earned numerous Elks awards, recognition for dedicated service commitment and performance. Elk of the Year 1996-97 and Exalted Ruler Lake Sammamish Lodge #1843 in 2001-02. He was active in AA for the past 27 years and was a sponsor to new members until his death. As a side he bought properties and continued that “hobby” until his death. “I’m cash poor and dirt rich”. He raised two children through college leaving his son (Andrew) and daughter (Katherine) and ex-wife (Cheryl). He leaves behind two sisters Joanne Herzog (Bruce) of Reno, NV and Julianne Grine of San Diego, CA. Brother-in-law Tom Erickson of Lynwood, WA, four nieces, one nephew, and eight grand nieces and nephews, who he all loved dearly. John was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, two sisters (Sharon Moser and Merilyn Erickson) brother in law, Russell Moser and niece Christine (Moser) Johnson. John was baptized and confirmed at Upsala Lutheran Church and his services and internment will be held at Upsala on Upsala Church Road in rural Detroit Lakes, MN on Saturday June 24, 2023 at 1:00PM. Correspondence can be mailed to 1705 Hanover Drive, Reno, NV 89523 in c/o Bruce or Joanne Herzog. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Upsala Cemetery Association.