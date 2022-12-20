Joy M. Herringer, known as nana to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, age 94, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 10th, 2022, at her home on Lake Maud. Joy was born March 14th, 1928, in Moorhead, MN, to Jay and Alice (Thompson) Murray. She graduated from Moorhead High in 1945 and went on to work as a typist and proofreader at Flint Advertising, displaying an exceptional talent for reading and writing. Joy married David Herringer on June 20th, 1948, sharing 58 years and four children together. The simplest pleasures in life brought Joy great happiness; a good social hour with friends, watching her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren fish off the dock, the companionship of a dog, and a slice of apple pie. She radiated warmth, had a quick wit, and was infinitely kind. Joy was truly a joy and will be dearly missed but never forgotten. Joy is survived by her children, Paul (Bonnie) Herringer, Jay (Iranka) Herringer, and Lee (Wanda) Herringer; grandchildren, Jay (Cassidy) Herringer Jr., Brian Herringer, Matt Herringer, Jason Herringer, Renee Herringer Deome (Shawn), Kate (Artem) Bunin, and Emily Laudon; great-grandchildren, Zoe Herringer, Sonia Deome, Kohlee Herringer, Anders Herringer, and Soren Herringer. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Herringer; daughter, Claudia Wayne; parents, Jay and Alice Murray; and a sister, Audrey Phillips. A Celebration of Life will be held summer of 2023 at her home on Lake Maud.