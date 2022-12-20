Judith Elaine  Lysaker

Judith (Olson) Lysaker, 79, of White Earth Lake, Minnesota and Fort Myers, Florida, passed away peacefully on December 12, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer and lung disease. She was surrounded by her family at the time of her passing.

Judy was born on May 8, 1943 to the late Elaine and Lloyd Olson of Rockford, Illinois. After graduating from Rockford’s East High in 1961, she went on to study English at Moorhead State University in Moorhead, Minnesota. Judy met the love of her life, Pete Lysaker, during her freshman English class and the two wed in August, 1964. They went on to have three daughters, Kristin, Kary and Kassie, to whom Judy devoted her life.

Judy and Pete, who were both teachers in the early years of their marriage, began raising their three girls in Sauk Centre, Minnesota until 1975, when Pete took a job with Jostens and the family moved to Westerville, Ohio. In 1979, the family relocated to State College, Pennsylvania, where Judy earned her MA at Penn State University and taught English and Journalism at State College Area High School for 35 years. She was a beloved teacher and community member and an incredible wife and mother to her three daughters and their friends. She was a devout fan of Penn State football and basketball, never missing a game in person or watching at home. During retirement, she spent her summers on White Earth Lake, her favorite place in the world, and her winters at Fiddlesticks Country Club in Fort Myers, Florida, where she loved playing golf, presiding over the girlfriends’ group, and knitting beautiful things for her kids and grandkids.

Judy is survived by her devoted husband, Pete, her three loving daughters, Kristin (Derek) Schiller, Kary (Bill) Magruder and Kassie Lysaker, her two brothers, Terry (Ingrid) Olson and Gordy (Melvina) Olson. She was known as “Gigi” to her four adoring grandchildren, Luke and Carson Schiller, and Campbell and Audrey Magruder, whom she loved better than the world. She was strong, brave, generous, kind and loved by everyone who knew her. As the cornerstone of our family, she will be missed beyond measure.

A celebration of her life is planned for March 11 at 3:00 at State College Presbyterian Church in State College, Pennsylvania