Katherine “Kay” Furey

Katherine E. “Kay” Furey, 93, Frazee, MN, died peacefully at the Frazee Care Center on Friday, April 21, 2023.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 am, Thursday, April 27 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Frazee, Fr. Adam Hamness and Fr. Xavior Ilango, officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Friends may call 3:00 - 7:00 pm Wednesday with a prayer service at 4:00 pm at Furey Funeral Home in Frazee. The visitation will continue 1 hour prior to the mass at the church on Thursday.

Katherine Esther Furey, known as Kay, was born April 2, 1930 in Nickerson, MN to James and Eda (Nelson) Tuttle. She was raised and educated in Bruno, MN and is a 1948 graduate of Bruno High School. Kay was united in marriage to Bernard J. Furey June 10, 1950 in Bruno, MN. They lived in Duluth and St. Paul, MN prior to purchasing Miller funeral home in Frazee, MN in 1963 and changing the name to Furey Funeral Home. They operated the funeral home until 1994. Barney died in 2012.

Kay enjoyed time with her grandchildren, reading, gardening, sewing, canning, and traveling. She and Barney spent many years doing mission work in Rio Grande City, TX, they were active foster-parents and enjoyed interacting with their foster children. Kay was a member of Sacred Heart Christian Mothers, the Detroit Lakes Toast Masters Club. She delivered communion to shut-ins and played the piano for daily mass for many years. She was also an active volunteer for Cursillo. She moved to the Frazee assisted living in 2018 and to the Frazee Care Center in the fall of 2022.

Survivors include her children: Kathy Furey of Minneapolis; Dr. Ann Doberstein (Brent Gurtek) of Duluth; Tom Furey (Mary Kenning) of Minneapolis; Joe (Susan) Furey of Clearwater, MN; Bernadette Furey of St. Paul, MN; Jim (Ayota) Furey of Apple Valley, MN, Nick (Shari Cichon) of Fargo, ND; 25 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren 2 daughters-in-law, Alice and Sara. In addition to her husband, Barney, Kay is preceded in death by sons Paul and Patrick, and 1 brother, James. Furey Funeral Home is serving the family. www.FureyFH.com