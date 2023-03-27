Kathleen “Kathy” Spadgenske

Kathleen Ann “Kathy” (Hasbargen) Spadgenske, age 79, of rural Frazee, passed away Thursday, March 23, 2023 at The Cottages in Detroit Lakes, MN, where she had been residing the last three years.

Kathy was born in Menahga, MN, on July 23, 1943, a daughter of the late Clarence and Florence (Kimball) Hasbargen. She attended local schools and was a graduate of Menahga High School. On October 15, 1965, Kathy married Richard “Red” Spadgenske, and together they raised five children. The family eventually made their home on a 40-acre hobby farm a mile east of Frazee. Kathy was a well-known day care provider and piano teacher in the Frazee area in her earlier years. She went on to work as a nursing assistant for both Emmanuel Nursing Home and St. Mary’s Nursing Home, from which she retired. Kathy loved gardening and birds and was pleased to have taken trips to Mexico and Alaska. She was a woman of deep faith and was an extremely active member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Every summer, Kathy enjoyed attending Bible Camp with her sisters. She volunteered with the Homemaker’s and the Ladies Aide and also served as a 4-H Leader and a Cub Scout den mother. She will be deeply missed.

Kathy is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Red, of over 57 years; her daughter, Dawn (David Benson) Spadgenske of Mebane, NC; her sons: Scott (Kim) Spadgenske of Buffalo, MN, Mark (Kristine) Spadgenske of Menahga, MN, Mike (the late Raeann) Spadgenske of Menahga, MN and Monte (Stacey) Spadgenske of Bismarck, ND. She also leaves her grandchildren: Ryan (Jen) Spadgenske, Cornell Benson, Kate, Tyler, Nick, Adam, Connor, Seth, Tatum, John and Reese Spadgenske; her siblings: Lois (Charles), Curtis (Gwen), Ardis and Marlene (Wayne); her in-laws: Ken, Don and Joan. She is further survived by nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter-in-law, her sisters: Lucille and Lorraine, a brother, Charlie and a brother-in-law, Murlin.

Funeral service for Kathy will be held at 11AM, Friday, March 31, 2023, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Frazee, MN with visitation one-hour prior. Interment will be in the spring.

The family sends special thanks to Hospice of the Red River Valley & the staff at The Cottages for their kind and compassionate care of Kathy.

For those wishing, memorials in Kathy's name are appreciated to Bethlehem Lutheran Church 210 E. Maple Avenue, Frazee, MN 56544.