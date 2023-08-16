Kathleen Moe

It is with great sadness that the family of Kathy Moe (Kennedy) announces her sudden passing, peacefully in her home on August 10, 2023 at age 70.

Kathy grew up in Illinois before moving to Minnesota with her husband and children in 1979. After receiving her master’s degree in speech language pathology, she worked for BRIC on the White Earth Reservation. She loved her career and was extremely dedicated to the children she worked with in therapy.

She retired in 2019, looking forward to more time for the things she loved most; taking care of her family, working in her garden (and sharing it with everyone), taking her dog Sasha for walks, planning travel and organizing outings with friends and family, and rooting for her beloved Chicago Cubs. Her greatest joy was her grandkids and being “Grammy” was the most important thing to her.

Kathy will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Deanne (Omar), Lisa (Jon), and Amanda (Chris); grandchildren, Liz (Mitch), Lauren, Anna, Liam, and Nolan; great grandchildren, Casey, Ellyn, and Dean; Siblings, Joe (Joyce), Cindy, and David (Virginia); and many, many friends she considered family.

She was preceded in death by her parents William and Elizabeth Kennedy and her dogs Rocky and Daisy.

Memorial visitation for Kathy will be Saturday, August 26th from 9 to 11 AM at DAVID-DONEHOWER FUNERAL HOME (609 HWY 10 E., Detroit Lakes, MN 56501.) A Celebration of Life will begin at 11 AM with dear friend of the family, Kristina Dernier as celebrant. A reception in the funeral home will follow.

Memorial donations may be made to Humane Society of the Lakes.