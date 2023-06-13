Keith Sonnenberg

We are heartbroken to announce the death of our father, Keith Lane Sonnenberg, he passed away peacefully at the age of 65 on Sunday, June 11, 2023. Keith was a life-long resident of Detroit Lakes, MN, died too soon, while residing at the Frazee Care Center with complications from multiple myeloma. Keith was born in Detroit Lakes on September 22nd, 1957, to Robert & Janice (Hanebuth) Sonnenberg. He grew up on the farm, participated in 4-H and FFA, and graduated from Detroit Lakes High School in 1976. He embarked upon his lifelong career of mink ranching. On June 19th, 1976, he married Michelle Reva Renner, his high school sweetheart. They welcomed their son, Jeremy, in 1976 followed by daughters Dawn and Tina in 1978 and 1980. Keith lived and breathed the Becker County Fair. He was a nearly 40-year fair board member and president until his passing. He went out of his way to make sure the fair was successful and loved watching his grandchildren raise & show animals. He was awarded the Fair Person of the Year in 2004. Keith also received Mink Industry accolades for his lifelong dedication. He was a natural leader who led by example, working harder than any other, and certainly taught his children how to work! This big man had a soft spot for pigs, dogs, and cats. He was a strong man with a strong mind and a soft heart. A talented handyman, he could fix anything! He loved goofy TV shows (Airplane, Austin Powers, Big Brother, Survivor, Planet of the Apes), cherry pie, chocolate covered cherries, strawberries, potato pancakes, fried potatoes, and nuts. Keith was a jovial character who always brought a smile to everyone’s face. In his early years, he enjoyed playing softball and joined a number of leagues. He passed his love for sports onto his children and grandchildren and was a lifelong Twins and Vikings fan. Keith made Michelle’s dream of living at the lake come true in 2013 when they purchased their lake home on Cotton Lake. He was the pontoon captain, happy to entertain as tour guide. He joins his loving parents, Robert & Janice Sonnenberg, in heaven. Janice has received numerous hugs and Robert & Keith are shooting the bull. In addition to his parents, Keith is preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law, John & Wilma Renner, and a nephew, Chris Carlson. He has left behind a family who loves him dearly; his wife, Michelle Sonnenberg, his son, Jeremy (Kendra Nunley) Sonnenberg; his daughter, Dawn (Shawn) Eckert; his daughter, Tina Moore. Nine loving grandchildren will honor his life: Tatum Barnet, Bowde, Benet and Brian Sonnenberg; Reid, Riyan and Ruby Eckert; Tanyen & Mya Moore. He is also survived by his siblings: Lyle (Sue) Sonnenberg, Neil (Roxanne) Sonnenberg, Sheri (Chris) Olerud, many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

We would love you to come and honor his life at a funeral service will be at 11:00am on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Detroit Lakes. A visitation will be from 5:00pm to 7:00pm on Monday, June 19, at the David Donehower Funeral Home, with a prayer service at 6:30pm. The visitation will continue at the church from 10:00am until the time of service on Tuesday.