Kennard Moe

Kennard “Ken” Elmer Moe, 72 of Detroit Lakes, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 4, 2022. Services for Ken will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at David Donehower

Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes and will also be livestreamed on the funeral home website. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Military Honors will be provided by the Lake Region Honor Guard and United States Army.

Ken was born November 27th, 1950 in Crookston, MN, to Andrist J. and Gladys (Biegler) Moe. Ken graduated from Frazee High School in 1968. He attended college at Moorhead State University.

Ken was called to serve his country in 1970, and enlisted in the United States Army and served time in Vietnam. He was honorably discharged in 1976. After leaving the service Ken started his own business,

“Ken’s Lake Service”, in Bemidji, where he enjoyed raising his two sons. After retiring from his business, he moved to Wahpeton, ND and worked at Imation.

After finalizing his career from Imation, he moved to Detroit Lakes.

Ken was a man who enjoyed the simple things in life, a genuine salt of the earth man. He would spend every moment he could with nature.

No matter where he was he was never afraid to share his vast knowledge of the different types of birds and trees.

He loved to spend time fishing and gathering wild rice, like a true outdoorsman.

He had a great passion for bowling, pool, playing trivia with friends, and was a Minnesota Twins fan his entire life.

His love of malarkey, fun adventures and tales are things we will never forget.

His kind spirit and sense of humor kept him a kid at heart.

He was the master procrastinator.

Ken is survived by his son Thomas and his wife, Kari, grandchildren, Ashlee, Brier, and Maleya; Sister Evie and her husband, Pat Joyce,

nephew Scott, and his wife, Tami Smith, great nieces Skylar, Alexis and nephew Ryan and nephew Cory, and his wife, Danielle Smith, great niece and nephew Sawyer and Andrist

brother Marty Frank, and his wife, Jodi, and niece Britany. Along with other extended family and friends.

Ken was preceded in death by parents, Andrist and Gladys, Son Todd Moe, And Sister Carol; Brother in law, Verlyn, Brother Arnold, Nephew Marty.