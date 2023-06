July 3, 1940 - June 25, 2023

FARGO, N.D. - Kenneth Roberts, 82, New York Mills, Minn., died Sunday, June 25, in Sanford Medical Center.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a celebration of life at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 29, at First Congregational United Church of Christ in New York Mills. Interment will be in Spruce Grove Union Cemetery in Frazee, Minn.

Arrangements by Karvonen Funeral Home.