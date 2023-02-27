Kevin “Deac” Karst

Visitation will be Saturday March 4, 2023, from 1 to 3:00 PM followed by a 3:00 PM time of sharing at the David-Donehower Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes. Our beloved father, Kevin “Deac” Robert Karst passed away February 18, 2023, at his home on Toad Lake at the age of 66. He is survived by his daughter: Ashley Karst of Detroit Lakes; son: Jacob Karst of Detroit Lakes; brother: Dan (Wendy) Karst of Fergus Falls; sisters: Deb Karst of Ottertail; Teresa (Todd) Smedstad of Fergus Falls; Jan (Ron) Florand of Anoka; and many nieces and nephews. Deac was born July 30, 1956 in Fergus Falls, Minnesota the son of Janice Ramsey and Robert Karst. He grew up and attended school in the Fergus Falls before moving to the lakes area. He was an avid fisherman and golfer who was always in hot pursuit to take your dollar bill for his board. Deac never turned down a road trip, weather it was ice cracking or Tommy’s, he enjoyed life to the fullest and will forever be known as the NFL king. He always enjoyed having his family out at the frog pond where there were only 3 rules - eat when you’re hungry, drink when you’re thirsty, and sleep when you’re tired. Deac adored his children who were the light of his life and his beacon, along with his family and friends. If you were ever blessed by one of his many pranks you know the gift of his laughter. He loved to travel but Toad Lake was always his finals destination, where he was loved by the Toad Lake Community. He was preceded in death by his parents: Robert Karst and Janice Ramsey; brother: James “Skeeter” Karst and his partner on crime, Warren Koaster who will be there to greet him on his journey.