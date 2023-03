June 14, 1965 - March 10, 2023

FARGO, N.D. - Kristi Maunumaki, 57, New York Mills, Minn., died Friday, March 10, in Sanford Medical Center.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., Friday, March 17, at Apostolic Lutheran Church in New York Mills. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery in New York Mills.

Arrangements by Karvonen Funeral Home.