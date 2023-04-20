Lance K. Beachem

Lance Keith Beachem, 53, of Moorhead, MN passed away unexpectedly on April 13, 2023.

Lance was born on July 13, 1969, to Keith and Janet (Friesen) Beachem in Brookings, South Dakota. He attended elementary school in Drayton, ND, and Sawyer, ND before moving to Aitkin, MN in 1980, graduating in 1987. He went on to earn his Bachelor of Science degree in Pastoral Studies from North Central Bible College in 1991. Lance was an ordained minister with the Assembly of God Minnesota District from 1991-2019. He pastored in churches across north central Minnesota including Sheriff Lake, McGregor, Meadowlands, Verndale and Beaver Bay. Lance also enjoyed working in City Government serving as City Clerk in Meadowlands, Silver Bay, and Moorhead. He was employed at North Dakota State University at the time of his death.

In 1999, Lance met Marcia when she came to help with children’s outreach at his church in Meadowlands. They were married on July 28, 2001. That began the first of many years working side by side in pastoral ministry. Some special highlights were working with at risk children and youth, community outreaches and Worship in the Park services at Gooseberry State Park.

In 2015, Lance and Marcia welcomed three beautiful sons into their home, celebrating the official adoption of Jeremiah, Michael and Isaac in 2016. Lance enjoyed the outdoors, hikes along Lake Superior, spending time with family and taking his boys on adventures. He was a gifted storyteller and was known for his dry quick wit and comedic timing. He was famous among his sons for his dad jokes. Lance was deeply proud of his boys and the young men they are becoming.

Lance is survived by his wife Marcia (Griffnow) Beachem; sons, Jeremiah, Michael and Isaac Beachem of Moorhead, MN; honorary daughter, Crystal Johnson and grandchildren, Ayden, Alyssa and Hendrix of Champlain, MN; parents, Keith and Janet (Friesen) Beachem of Lakeville, MN; parents-in-law, James and Eileen (Hass) Griffnow of Detroit Lakes, MN; sisters, Laurie Beachem, Lakeville; Lynne (Rod) Heizelman, Minot, ND, Londa Beachem-Boren (James), Lakeville, MN, Lachele Beachem of Ham Lake, MN; brothers-in- law, Brian Griffnow, Detroit Lakes, MN, Jeremy (Bethany) Griffnow of Brooklyn Park, MN; nieces, Misty (Evan) Wanner, Minot, ND, Mandi (Adrian) Brown, Newnan, GA, Taya and Meila Boecker, Ham Lake, MN; nephews, Max Griffnow, Brooklyn Park, MN, Jayson Boren, Lakeville, MN; grandnieces, Aspen Wanner, Adria Brown and grandnephew, Zane Wanner.

Visitation will take place at Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home, Fargo, ND on Sunday, April 23 from 3:00-5:00 with a prayer service at 5:00. The Funeral service will be held on Monday, April 24 at 11:00 at Northview Church, Fargo, ND with visitation beginning at 10:00. Burial will be at Mound Cemetery, Ortonville, MN at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred toward the future of Lance’s three young sons.

Memories and online condolences may be shared by visiting www.hansonrunsvold.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home-Fargo, ND.