May 30, 1923 - Jan. 27, 2023

HENNING, Minn. - Laura Cichy, 99, Henning, Minn., died Friday, Jan. 27, in Our Home Your Home.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., with parish prayers at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 31, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Henning. Visitation will be from 10:30-11:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 1, at the church.

Arrangements by Karvonen Funeral Home.