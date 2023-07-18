LaVonne Ann (Petermann) Wamre

LaVonne Ann “Vonnie” Petermann Wamre never met a card game she didn’t like. In fact, she loved all games and kept a couple of closets full of them - she claimed for the grandchildren - but she enjoyed playing them as well. Vonnie was born in Hawley on February 24, 1933, the oldest daughter of Leonard and Edna (Swenson) Petermann. She was baptized and confirmed at Hawley Lutheran Church and graduated from Hawley High School in 1950. Vonnie married Jerome Wamre in 1953. They made their home on a farm outside Detroit Lakes in 1957. Between 1958 and 1966, son, Rick and daughters, Shelly, Penny, and Wendy were born. Vonnie worked from sun up to usually after sun down to make her home on the farm a safe, fun, and happy place filled with good food, laughter, hard work, and faith. Vonnie was active in Richwood Lutheran Church with Bible study, Ladies Aid, Dorcas Circle, Sunday school, Bible school, quilting, potlucks, and clean-up days. She was an avid crafter who could handle skill saws, jigsaws and chainsaws just as easily as an artist’s paintbrush. She joined a Homemaker’s Club of which she gained lifelong friendships and enjoyed their monthly get togethers. She welcomed all into her kitchen with homemade buns, bars, cookies, cakes, and always had on a pot of coffee. If you visited Vonnie, you most likely saw the pictures she proudly carried with her of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She looked forward to their visits as much as they loved visiting her, knowing there would be lots of hugs, fabulous food, homemade treats in the freezer, and games to play inside and out. Vonnie lost Jerome in September and didn’t manage to make it much longer without him. They were inseparable and she always gave the same advice when asked what makes a good marriage: “We do everything together and love it.” Her absence is deeply felt. Vonnie passed away in St. Mary’s Hospital November 25th, 2022, with family by her side. Surviving Vonnie are her son Rick (Sally) Wamre in Dallas, TX; daughters Shelly (Chris) Foltz in Gilbert, AZ; Penny (Rick) Rassier in Sauk Rapids, MN; and Wendy (Mike) Fritz in Detroit Lakes; brother, Merlyn (Ginger) Petermann, sister, Lynnette (Randy) Monson, sister-in-law, Laura Wamre and her double cousin, Betty Jacobson. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Vonnie’s celebration of life will be Saturday, July 29th at David-Donehower Funeral Home. Visitation from 9:00am -10:15am with sharing of memories to follow at 10:15am.