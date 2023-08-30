Lee Ann Hagle

Lee Ann Elizabeth (Gilbertson) Hagle, Detroit Lakes, passed away in her home on Thursday, August 24th, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Minneapolis, MN, on November 20th, 1946, to Levan and Delores (Bethke) Gilbertson. Lee Ann spent her early years in Glenwood, MN, with her family, in the second grade, they moved to a farm in Kensington, MN, where she would later graduate from Kensington High School in 1964. Lee Ann attended Concordia College, earning a degree in elementary education and a minor in art upon graduating in 1968.

Lee Ann was united in marriage with Jim Hagle on August 17th, 1968, and the two moved together to Huntington Beach, CA, following the ceremony. There, Lee Ann taught second grade for a year, She and Jim also welcomed their son, Robert. After a trip to MN to visit family and show off their firstborn, Jim and Lee Ann moved back to Fargo, ND, where they would welcome their four daughters: Stacy, Wendy, Angie, and Katie. In 1988, the family moved to Detroit Lakes, where they have resided ever since.

Although Lee Ann never returned to the classroom full-time, she kept her passion for teaching alive. She often volunteered at Rossman Elementary School, where four of her grandchildren attended, and taught the Art Master’s program. Before her volunteer work, Lee Ann worked at Lakeshirts for several years. She started in the embroidery department and then moved on to order proofing, where she excelled with her meticulous attention to detail. Lee Ann and the dogs she owned and loved throughout the years were a common sight in the neighborhood, where they walked many miles together daily. She had a deep appreciation for nature, both as an animal lover and an avid gardener. Art is another passion that Lee Ann carried throughout her life, enjoying painting and cross-stitching. As a family-oriented woman, her greatest passion was for her family. She was happiest spending time with them and enjoyed attending the various school games, plays, and other events her grandchildren participated in. Her loving nature will forever be remembered.

Lee Ann is survived by her beloved husband of 55 years, Jim; her children: Robert (Cindy) Hagle of Sioux Falls, SD, Stacy (Chad) Satrom of Galesburg, ND, Wendy (Cris Marxen) MacPherson of Detroit Lakes, MN, Angie (Tom) Shoemaker of Detroit Lakes, MN, and Katie (Ryan) Carruth of Fargo, ND. She also leaves her brother, David (Debbie) Gilbertson of Kensington, MN, her sister, Nancy (Loren) Anderson of Colorado Springs, CO, and a brother-in-law, Jerome Leonard of Kimball, MN. Lee Ann is further remembered by her grandchildren: Brittany (Lucas) Juliuson, Courtney (Jeff) Schuety, Jordan Satrom, Jacob (Emily) Hagle, Hannah Shoemaker, Grace Carruth, Zachery Shoemaker, Gavin Carruth, Riley Hagle, Kyle MacPherson, Cameron Marxen, Gabriel Carruth and Violet Carruth; her great-grandchildren: Jocelyn, Callie and Amelia Juliuson and Dashel, Vayda, Sylvie and Livy Schuety.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Lori Leonard, and her son-in-law, Jason MacPherson.

The visitation for Lee Ann will be Thursday, August 31, 2023 from 5-7 PM at DAVID-DONEHOWER FUNERAL HOME (609 US HWY 10 E., Detroit Lakes, MN 56501). A prayer service will conclude the evening. Visitation continues Friday, September 1, 2023 from 9 to 9:45 AM at FIRST LUTHERAN CHURCH (912 Lake Avenue, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501). The funeral service will follow at 10 AM with Pastor Lauryl Ivers officiating.

Interment will be in Fargo National Cemetery.

The family sends special thanks to the nurses and staff of Hospice of the Red River Valley.

For those wishing, memorials are also appreciated to Hospice of the Red River Valley.