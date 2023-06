June 20, 1941 - June 3, 2023

VERGAS, Minn. - Leon F. Kohler, 81, Vergas, formerly Audubon, Minn., died Saturday, June 3, in his home.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 6:30, Friday June 9, at West-Kjos Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes, Minn. A funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 10, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Audubon. Interment will be in the church cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Kjos Funeral Home.