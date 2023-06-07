Leon F. Kohler

June 20, 1941 - June 3, 2023

Leon passed away peacefully at his lake home in Vergas, MN on June 3, 2023. Leon was born the youngest of 5 boys and 4 girls to William (Bill) and Ella (Disse) Kohler in Hamden Township on the Barney Farm, North of Audubon, Minnesota. Leon was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church and is a lifetime member. Leon attended a rural school in his early years and graduated from Audubon Public School in 1959. Leon grew up on the family farm established in 1945 and knew at a young age that he wanted to be involved in agriculture as he would work for neighboring farms.

Leon and Donna J. Miller was united in marriage September 23, 1960, in Hawley, Minnesota.

Shortly after being married, they loaded up the ‘57 Chevy and moved to Pittsburgh, California where Leon worked for Peter Kiewit Construction with his two brothers until 1963. They welcomed their first son Richard Leon. Leon and Donna decided to move back to Audubon, MN, where they continued the family farm operation. While back in Audubon, Leon would milk the cows in the mornings, take the milk cans into the creamery, drive the school bus, and do the same thing in the afternoon. In 1965, they welcomed second son Terry Shane to their family.

Later in the ‘60’s, Leon opened a welding and repair shop on Main Street in Audubon which he operated for a few years and then went to work for Martin Engineering for many years. In the early 80’s, Leon and Donna purchased the Chevrolet/Oldsmobile dealership in Hawley, MN that they operated for 4 years, receiving many sales awards from Corporate GM. But an opportunity arose with an offer to sell the dealership to focus again full time on farming.

In 1989, Leon and Donna started a floral business, Floral Impressions, with Leon being Donna’s biggest supporter by doing maintenance, carpentry work during expansion, and taking care of organizing deliveries during busy seasons. They operated Floral Impressions for 20 years. Leon was very proud of the business and all that Donna put into it.

During all these adventures, Leon always farmed and enjoyed it. Over the years there were many awards to show for, one being “Valley Farmer and Homemaker in Becker County.” He received numerous all-time highs for bushels per acre. Terry came back to the farm in the early 90s and worked side by side with Leon. Chase (Leon’s grandson), made it possible for him to watch three generations working together in the fields, of which he was very proud of. Leon and Donna became snowbirds in 2010 where they spent the winters in their home in Gold Canyon, AZ, but not until harvest was completed. Then, most likely, every April, Leon would be getting anxious to be getting back to Minnesota to start the spring work. A week before Leon’s passing, this year’s planting was completed, as he spent every day putting in long hours to get it done.

Leon loved farming, his family, and cherished his wife Donna of 62 years. He had the strongest hands, but they were also the most gentle hands. There was nothing he could not fix or figure out. He was so proud of his family. He cherished the times in which they were all together. The smell of fresh bread, Leon so enjoyed. Heaven has gained a wonderful farmer, and he will be a good steward of the fields in Heaven.

Leon is survived by, his wife of almost 63 years Donna, sons, Richard and (Robin) Kohler of Missouri Valley, IA, Terry and (Wendy) Kohler of Audubon, MN, Grandchildren, Colten and (Anna) Kohler, and great-granddaughter Charlie, of Munich Germany. Kelsea and (Joe) Schoenbauer, Duluth, MN. Chase and (Tori) Kohler, and great-grandson Cooper of Lake Park, MN. Kendall Kohler and Fiancé , Matt Anderson, Alexandria, MN. Ben Schuman, Audubon, MN, Ellie Schuman and Emma Schuman, Victoria, MN. Siblings, Earl (Judy) Kohler, Clayton, CA, Audrey Ronning, Detroit Lakes, MN, Marlene Dahlberg, Audubon, MN, and Dennis (Doris) Kohler of Detroit Lakes, MN.

Leon was preceded in death by his parents, William (Bill) and Ella Kohler, Brother’s Alvin, Arnold and Billy Kohler. Sisters Marjorie Johson, and Betty Ronning.

Funeral Services were held Saturday (TODAY) June 10, 2023; 11:00 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Audubon, MN. Interment was in the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Audubon, MN.