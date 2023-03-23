Lewellyn P. “Lee” Keller

Lee Keller, 75, of Detroit Lakes, entered into God’s kingdom on March 21st, 2023. He was born December 15, 1947, to Elsie and Wendelin Keller in Bertha, Minnesota.

The oldest of five children, Lee grew up on the family farm near Long Prairie, and it was here he developed his strong work ethic that never waned. Upon graduation from Long Prairie High School in 1965, Lee attended Staples Vo-Tech for three years and earned his degrees in Farm Equipment and Diesel Mechanics. Following his education in Staples, he joined the Seabees to serve his country which led to unforgettable hot and humid days on the island of Puerto Rico.

Accompanying his friend on a trip to Wadena in 1968, Lee met his wife-to-be, Karen Dalman. In July of 1970, Lee and Karen married at St. Mary’s of the Lakes Catholic Church near Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. Within a few years they settled into a hobby farm south of Detroit Lakes where they raised two children, Cara and Chris.

After many years working at Gabor Trucking in Detroit Lakes as a mechanic and division foreman, Lee established his own successful diesel repair business, Keller Diesel Service, along with his wife, Karen. Lee knew how to turn a wrench and his arms and hands showed it. After long days under, over, and around the trucks, he still enjoyed playing softball in the evenings. Eventually, softball games gave way to more relaxing evenings fishing on the lakes with his children. And, winter weekends evolved into riding Polaris snowmobiles if he didn’t have ice fishing plans. Over the years, Lee enjoyed hunting and the comradery that went with it. From deer to long range prairie dogs, not much got away from his excellent aim. In his retirement, Lee took pleasure in leisurely watching the Twins, Vikings, NDSU Bison, Westerns, and American war stories.

Lee is survived by his wife, Karen; daughter, Cara; son, Chris (Jenny); granddaughters, Claire (Charles), Hope, and Faith; brothers, Russ and Tim; sisters, Karen and Kim. He is preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be at 10 AM on Monday, March 27th, 2023, at West Kjos Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. The funeral service will follow at West Kjos at 11 AM. Interment will be in the spring at Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery, Pelican Rapids, MN.