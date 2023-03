February 23, 2023, about noon, Lloyd Abraham Stoll, drew his last breath. He went in a most peaceful manner, gently holding the hand of his wife of 71 years, Arlene.

A memorial service at Lake Region Mennonite Church, Detroit Lakes, MN is planned for Wednesday, April 5th, 11:00 AM. Lloyd will be inurned at the Lake Region Mennonite Cemetery.

The complete obituary can be found at www.crescenttide.com.