Lori A. Neu

Lori Ann Neu, age 59 of Princeton, MN, passed away peacefully after losing her brief but courageous battle with lung cancer on April 9, 2023, at M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina. Memorial Services will be at 1:00 PM on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Christ Our Light Catholic Church in Princeton, with visitation from 12:00-1:00 PM. Deacon Mark Barder will officiate. A Gathering of Remembrance will follow the service at the (Pizza Pub) Raven Room in Princeton. Burial will take place at a later date.

Lori was born to Curtis and Joan (Anker) Klomstad on September 12, 1963, in Detroit Lakes. She was a graduate of Detroit Lakes High School and went on to study at St. Cloud State University. Lori was married to the love of her life, Rickey Marvin Neu, on October 23, 1992, in Becker, and together they raised their two sons.

Family was the most important thing to Lori, she made sure to create a warm and loving home for her husband and sons. Lori’s love for her family extended to her pets, especially her beloved dog Lucky who she lost in 2021. She also had two other dachshund puppies, Teddy and Bear, who brought her joy. She loved food and ensuring all those around her never went hungry. Lori enjoyed fishing, glamping, gardening, and sitting in the sunshine. In her free time, Lori liked shopping and garage sales, always on the hunt for a great bargain or a hidden treasure. Lori would want to be remembered for being a good person and the life of the party, always having fun. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Lori is survived by her husband, Rickey Marvin Neu; sons, Matthew Neu and Ryan (Hailey Schwarze) Neu; brothers, Doug (Doreen) Klomstad of Harwood, ND and Jeff Klomstad of Arizona; brothers-in-law, Dave (Jean) Neu of Clearwater and Jerry (Kathy) Neu of Elk River; sister-in-law, Kris (Lonnie Roering) Neu of St. Cloud; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Mary Klomstad.