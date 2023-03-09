Louis Guzek

Louis Harvey Guzek “Louie” of Aitkin, MN, passed away at age 76 on March 5, 2023 at Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital in Miramar Beach, Florida. Louis is survived by his wife, Nancy Guzek (née Mercil); his children, Christopher (Sarah) Guzek, Katie (Nick) Lagerquist; his grandchildren, Theodore Guzek, Charlotte Lagerquist; his siblings, Rosie Stuckey, Joseph Guzek, Jeanette Guzek. He is preceded in death by his parents, Albin & Cecilia Guzek (née Cota); and his brothers Alton Guzek and Clarence Guzek. Louis was born in Crookston, MN on February 21, 1947 to Albin & Cecilia Guzek . He grew up on a farm near Dorothy. He graduated from Lafayette High School in Red Lake Falls, MN, then attended St. Cloud State University where he received a BS in accounting. After college, he became an auditor for the State of Minnesota. While working and living in the Detroit Lakes area, he met Nancy Mercil, the love of his life, and they were married in 1983. Louis became the City of Detroit Lakes Finance Officer, a title he held for 28 years, retiring in 2011. In 1984 and 1986, he welcomed his son and daughter, and devoted his life to raising them. In 2019, he accomplished one of his dreams by retiring to a lake cabin near Aitkin. He welcomed his first grandchild in June 2019, followed by a second in October 2022. Louis was an avid gardener and bicyclist. At his home in Detroit Lakes, he planted and nurtured many fruits and vegetables. He loved canning pickles, making jam, and was famous for his homemade pies. With his group of friends, the “bike group” traveled across the Midwest visiting small towns and enjoying camaraderie. He treasured memories of hiking trips with friends in Colorado and family in Montana and Wyoming. A Minnesota sports fanatic, h e loved attending Twins and Gopher games. Louis was kind, fair, dependable, fun, and caring. He could make friends with anyone. He made great conversation and gave sound advice. He loved his dogs Murphy and Miki. H e cherished his visits with family, especially his grandchildren. He greatly enjoyed his retirement on Hanging Kettle Lake and spending winters in Florida. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all who knew him. A Celebration of Life is planned in Detroit Lakes, MN in May 2023. In lieu of flowers, condolences and donations to help defray unexpected medical costs may be offered at 40607 320th Ln, Aitkin, MN 56431. Louis’ family would like to especially thank the caring staff at Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital. To share memories, express condolences and sign the guestbook, please visit www.daviswatkins.com.