Marcella M. Lemmon

Marcella Mae (Strobel) Lemmon passed away on May 3, 2022 in Fargo, ND. Marcella was born October 2, 1937, on a farm north of Eureka, SD, a German-Russian community to parents Arthur and Pauline (Beck) Strobel. Marcella was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Eureka, SD. Her elementary education was in a one room country school. She graduated from Eureka High School. Marcella went to college at the University of Washington in Seattle and graduated in 1959 with a major in Home Economics. She returned to the Midwest and worked in Fergus Falls, MN as an assistant Home Agent and later became the Home Extension Agent in Detroit Lakes, MN. This was followed by teaching Home Economics at the University of Minnesota High School in Crookston, MN.

In 1962 Marcella married Duane Lemmon from Detroit Lakes, MN. When Duane retired from work at the Northwest Technical College in 1991, they began going to Mesa, AZ for the winter months to take advantage of the warmer climate. But they always looked forward to returning to Minnesota to work with their flower and vegetable gardens and to enjoy God’s Green Earth. Marcella was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church, participating in quilting and the Miriam Circle. She also belonged to the Detroit Lakes Library Club. Marcella was very artistic and enjoyed recycling and remaking greeting cards from anyone who saved them for her. She made numerous colorful cross-stitch wall hangings and bell pulls. Marcella enjoyed gardening, especially flowers of all kinds, with her favorites the African Violets that traveled with her to Arizona each winter.

Marcella is survived by husband Duane and two daughters, Marcia (Jon Jacobson) of Fargo, ND, and Karla (Tim Lueder) of Plymouth, MN, one grandson, Jack Lueder, and niece Jaimie Bennett (Bret Hesla) of Minneapolis, MN. She was preceded in death by her parents, her older sister, Ardella Bennett, long-time friend Lies Boxman, and three siblings who died in infancy; brother Carol, and sisters Mildred and Mary.

Memorial Services will be on Monday May 8, 2023; 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Detroit Lakes, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Arrangements have been entrusted to the West-Kjos Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes, MN.