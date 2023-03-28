Marie Haverkamp

Marie C. Haverkamp, 88 of Ogema, MN, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones. Marie was born in Maple Grove township to Chris and Anna (Casebeer) Andersen.

Marie graduated from Waubun High School and took various jobs in the area and then met her husband Maynard and made their home west of Ogema where they farmed and raised 5 children. They opened their home to many family members who spent summers working, playing and trying to stay out of mischief. There was never a time when she didn’t have something on the table for anyone who came to visit.

After Maynard passed away in 1977, she started catering with her friends also known as the Ogema Cooks and working for Multi County Nursing as a home health aide until her retirement. The Ogema Cooks were famous for their Fried Turkey dinners, and anyone who got married from the area requested it for their menu. Marie was known in the family for amazing baking skills, like her fudge, divinity, crème puffs, tapioca pudding and another family favorite…homemade mints. Her potato salad and angel food cake with Larry Hoban’s strawberries and whipped cream were a staple at any family gathering.

Marie always had a huge garden, and her cellar was always full of canned carrots, pickles and green beans and her latest endeavor was salsa and spaghetti sauce, (with the exception of the peas, they never made it to the canning jar), it was her family’s favorite place to shop.

She was an avid reader and loved to write in her journal, a devout Christian who lived by example and would generously share what she had.

She was proudest of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and would show their gifts and artwork proudly on her walls. They would bring her plates, cups and saucers from their travels for her collections. There was not a place in her home that did not have some type of gift she received, no matter how big or small, she had them on display.

Marie will always be remembered for her big heart and generosity, her love of family and her support of friends. She will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Marie is survived by her children; Maynard Jr, Ogema, Thomas (Lahna), McAllister, OK, Sharon (Kevin) Teiken, Ogema, Tony (Christie), White Earth Lake, Jeff (Annie), Ogema, 12 grandchildren, and 28 great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law: Geraldine Andersen, Ilene Andersen, Ida Mae Andersen, Bev Andersen, brother-in-law, and Allen Pederson.

Preceded in death by her husband Maynard Sr., her parents Christian and Anna, 5 brothers Kenneth, Leonard, Wilfred, Ronald, Raymond, three sisters: Irene, Lucille and Leona, and brother-in-law, Bill Haverkamp.

Memorial Service was held 10AM Friday, March 31, 2023 at Most Holy Redeemer in Ogema, MN.