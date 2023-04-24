Oct. 31, 1931 - April 23, 2023

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. - Marjorie Louise (Larson) Dahring, 91, Detroit Lakes, Minn., died Sunday, April 23, in Essentia Health-Oak Crossing Nursing Home.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m., Sunday, April 30, at David-Donehower Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes. A time of gathering will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Monday, May 1, at Zion Lutheran Church in Detroit Lakes.

Arrangements by The David-Donehower Funeral Home.