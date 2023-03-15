Marland L. Hoff, 87, of Detroit Lakes, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at home with his beloved wife at his side. He was six days shy of his 88th birthday.

Marland was born at home in Fergus Falls, MN on March 18, 1935, a son of the late Elmer and Selma (Eliason) Hoff. He attended the Barnard School House as well as Underwood school, graduating in 1953. Marland married Virginia (Anderson) on March 24, 1956 and together they raised four children. Marland was certainly a jack-of-all trades! Early in his marriage, Marland delivered laundry for Star Laundry, and worked at the State Hospital. He later started working for the Fergus Falls Police Department. During that same time, Marland and Virginia ventured into the restaurant business having owned and operated first “Eat Mor” and then the Viking Restaurant, which is still open today. Marland also built two homes while running the restaurants. In fact, he built several homes, including the one he was so blessed to pass away in. Marland spent a number of years in construction, where he worked as a construction project manager, retiring at the age of 83. One of his great joys while working was making “everyone on the job feel important.” He loved everything he did. He was an avid woodworker and loved being outdoors. Marland water skied into his 80’s, and truly enjoyed being outside. His greatest love, however, was for his family. He will be sadly missed.

Marland leaves his dear wife of nearly 67 years, Virginia; his daughter, Marcia (Craig) Olson of Frazee, MN, his sons: Terry (Deb) Hoff of Breckenridge, MN, Steve (Char) Hoff of Hillsboro, ND and Mark (Kim) Hoff of St. Cloud, MN. He also leaves a sister, Vonnie (the late Glenn) Rogness. Marland will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren: Mitchell (Becca) Hoff, Casey (Dr. Tammy) Olson, Andrea (Andrew Stevens) Olson and Kyle (Kristin) Hoff, Christopher Johnson, Daniel Linden and Chandell Linden; his great-grandchildren Reese and Riley, Everly and Brecklyn, Ari and Emmitt, Geremie and Justin and his grand-dog, Cooper; and a sister-in-law, Sharon Flatin. He is further survived by nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Marland was preceded in death by his parents. For those wishing, memorials are appreciated to St. Jude’s Children Hospital.