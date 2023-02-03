Marlene Dreyer

Marlene “Marny” Louise (Olson) Dreyer, 86, of Lake City and formerly of Detroit Lakes, died on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at the Bluffs of Lake City. She was born April 4, 1936, to Margaret Rustad and Leonard Olson in Minneapolis MN. She grew up in Minneapolis and graduated from Patrick Henry High School in 1953. She attended nursing school at Swedish Hospital and graduated as a licensed practical nurse in 1954. Her first job was at Fairview Hospital in Minneapolis. She met Earl Dreyer and they were married on June 9, 1956. To this union they were blessed with four children, Lynn, Beth, David and Michael. After their marriage, Earl went to Augsburg seminary and Marny worked as a nurse. Earl accepted a call to Bethel Lutheran in Rochester, MN and Marny continued to work as a nurse during this time at Methodist Hospital. In 1974 they moved to Canby, MN and Marny worked at the hospital in surgery, the emergency department and as an EMT. In 1985 they moved to Detroit Lakes where she worked at the Dakota Clinic and in surgery until 1993. They were blessed with just a few months short of 50 years of marriage. Earl died on December 5, 2005.

After retiring, Marny stayed very active in church choir, the library board and Rotary Club where she was awarded Rotarian of the Year in 2016. She was ahead of her time, staying current with the computer, and making cards for her friends and family. Family was very important to her- time with the grandkids at the lake, you could find her playing cards with all eight grandkids or telling stories in her bedroom with them all sitting on her bed. Earl and Marny were world travelers with trips to over 10 international countries and all throughout the U.S. One of Marny’s greatest gifts was that of hospitality. Throughout her life, she made people feel welcome in her home. She was known for being a great entertainer- very quick, organized and capable to serve and help others.

Marny is survived by her four children, Lynn (Bryan) Bruchhof, Beth (Brad) Krehbiel, David (Robin) Dreyer, Michael (Rhonda) Dreyer; eight grandchildren, Benjamin (Kelly) and Andrew Krehbiel, Lexi and Kylee Bruchhof, Lindsay, Kyle, Jordyn and Jackson Dreyer; one great-grandson, James Krehbiel and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

A service will be held at a later date. Memorials are preferred to First Lutheran Church in Detroit Lakes. Arrangements are by the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Anderson-Peterson Chapel in Lake City. Online condolences maybe sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.